Teenager among five dead in road accidents

A teenage boy was among five people who lost their lives while another was injured in road accidents occurred in parts of the city on Thursday.

According to the Sacchal police, two young men died in an accident near the Jamali Flyover on Superhighway. The police said the accident took place when an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle. The victims were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where both of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Sarfaraz, son of Ahmed Nawaz, and Usman, 22, son of Ismail. The deceased were resident of Safora Goth. A case had been registered against the unidentified driver who fled from the scene after the accident, the police said.

In another accident, a teenage boy and a man lost their lives near Kathore River on Link Road. The Steel Town police and rescuers attended the scene and moved the victims to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where both of them breathed their last.

The deceased were identified as 17-year-old Asad, son of Mazhar Hussain, and Waqar, 35, son of Ahmed Buksh. The deceased were residents of Pipri Area. The police said they had registered a case against the unknown driver who hit them.

Separately, two people were injured in a road accident on Northern Bypass. According to the Site Superhighway police, the injured were taken to the ASH where one of them died during treatment. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Ameerullah, son of Faiz, and the injured as Sajjad, 40, son of Haider. The police said the accident took place during a collision between two trailers.