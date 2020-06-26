COVID-19 testing lab inaugurated at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar inaugurated a laboratory at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for COVID-19 testing on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the tests for the viral disease at the health facility would be carried out free of charge for 65 samples on a daily basis. Trained staffers and doctors have been assigned duties at the laboratory.

The statement adds that a 30-bed COVID-19 ward has also been established at the hospital where 18 ventilators are also available. Talking to the media after the inauguration of the laboratory, Akhtar said it was an important occasion for the people of Karachi as they had got testing and ward facilities for COVID-19. He explained that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had provided them with testing kits and assured that more kits would be supplied in coming days.

"Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is the third largest hospital of Karachi and has well reputed doctors, professors and paramedical staff. It only needs resources and the philanthropists should come forward and provide assistance to the hospital during this pandemic," the mayor remarked, adding that the philanthropists could also directly provide required kits and medical equipment to the health facility instead of cash.

Akhtar said the testing facility at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital could only be continued free of charge if philanthropists supported it. He claimed that he had approached the federal and provincial governments and sought their help but to no avail.

He said he felt proud that the KMC had a team of top doctors and hoped that they would serve the public. He added that Abbasi Shaheed Hospital catered to three districts of the city, District Central, District West and District East, and the underprivileged people of these districts came there for treatment.

The mayor said the laboratory had been functional since long but now it had been equipped with the latest technology and its staff was provided special training. Those with COVID-19 symptoms would be examined and their samples would be collected at the collection point, he added. He also called on the provincial government to support the KMC.

Akhtar also expressed his gratitude to the NDMA chairman for providing kits to the KMC. He also thanked Bahria Town head Malik Riaz and said that he had been supporting the KMC for such welfare projects.

He lauded the doctors, paramedics and health professionals at the hospital and said that they were serving the people during the pandemic despite the delay in salaries.

The mayor also appreciated KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Senior Director Medical Services Dr Birbal Genani, laboratory incharge Prof Dr Sabir, Dr Anila Altaf and Dr Salma Ali for their efforts in making the laboratory functional.

Governor donates PPE

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday donated 1,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE), 3,000 surgical masks and 10 cartons of hand sanitisers to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on the request of the Karachi mayor.

The protective equipment would be used by the doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital. The governor said on the occasion that with the provision of protective gear, the doctors, paramedics and janitorial staff would be able to discharge their duties with peace of mind.

He maintained that every effort was being made to provide PPE to health care professionals, especially those who were dealing with the patients infected with the novel coronavirus. Ismail said health care professionals were the front-line soldiers in the war against COVID-19 and he saluted them for their sacrifices. “We have to learn to live with this virus as there is no indication of its elimination in the near future,” he observed.

The governor said that creating awareness about the contagious disease was of immense importance and we must inform and educate all our family members and friends about simple precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

By avoiding handshakes and hugs, and repeatedly washing our hands, we could effectively control its spread, he remarked. The mayor thanked the governor for providing PPE and other items for the health care professionals of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.