SSU’s SWAT team conducts mock exercises

The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team of the Special Security Unit (SSU) conducted a mock exercise of rescue operations and emergency responses at the Chinese Consulate on Thursday.

The deputy inspector general of police security and emergency services division, Maqsood Ahmed, said the SWAT team of the SSU, Sindh Police, conducted the mock exercise jointly with the Sindh Rangers and in collaboration with all stakeholders at the Chinese Consulate Karachi.