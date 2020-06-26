Sindh’s COVID-19 death toll hits 1,178 as 17 more die

COVID-19 claimed 17 more lives during the past 24 hours in Sindh, raising the death toll of the province due to the zoonotic disease to 1,178, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Thursday.

“We have lost 17 more people due to COVID-19 overnight in Sindh, while 1,388 are under treatment at various hospitals in the province. Of them, 641 are in critical condition and 99 are on life support.”

The chief executive said that 1,098 more people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection after 6,458 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours across Sindh, adding that the province’s tally of positive cases had reached 75,168.

He said that the screening of 6,458 samples resulting in 1,098 positive cases in a day meant that 17 per cent of those who were tested had been diagnosed with COVID-19. He added that 75,168 positive cases resulting from 409,145 tests conducted so far all over Sindh meant that 18.4 per cent of those screened had been diagnosed with the disease.

Shah said that the death toll of 1,178 showed that 1.6 per cent of those who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus had lost their lives to the disease. He said that 33,131 patients are under treatment right now: 31,665 in self-isolation at home, 78 at isolation centres and 1,388 at different hospitals. He added that 641 patients are in critical condition and 99 have been put on ventilators.

The CM said that 1,267 patients had recovered overnight and returned to normal life, adding that the number of patients who had been cured of the disease had reached 40,740, which showed a 54.2 per cent recovery rate.

He said that out of the 1,098 fresh cases of the province, 494 (or 45 per cent) belonged to Karachi Division: 208 to District South, 141 to District East, 48 to District Central, 44 to District Malir, 32 to District Korangi and 21 to District West.

He added that Hyderabad had reported 34 fresh cases, Ghotki 33, Sukkur 15, Shikarpur eight, Sanghar six, Umerkot and Dadu five each, Larkana and Mirpurkhas four each, Jamshoro and Badin two each, and Thatta and Sujawal one each.