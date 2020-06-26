MQM-P holds sit-in against Sindh budget’s ‘anti-Karachi aspects

The Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan lawmaker on Thursday walked out in protest from the ongoing budget session of the Sindh Assembly and staged a sit-in on the steps of the assembly building, demanding water supply and other civic facilities for Karachi.

After walking out from the house in protest, the MQM-P took out a rally within the assembly building before staging a sit-in. Holding banners and placards, they shouted slogans the province government for non-provision of water and other civic facilities to the residents of the city.

Speaking during the budget session and later at the protest sit-in, MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel rejected the new budget of the Sindh government for the upcoming fiscal year of 2020-21.

He said the provincial government’s budget had completely ignored the urban areas of Sindh. The MQM-P’s parliamentary leader said the budget did not announce any new development projects for Karachi.

He claimed that the development schemes envisaged for the city in the previous financial years had been abandoned by the provincial government before their completion. He said the provincial government had completely failed to ensure water supply for people of Karachi amid the peak summer season.

Naveed said the labourers and traders of Karachi had been contributed well towards resolving the economic issues of the country but there was nobody to solve their problems. He said the new budget did not have any relief measures for the labourers and businessmen of the city. He said the ethnic divide in the province remained accentuated during the rule of PPP in Sindh.