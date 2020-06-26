KE condemns attack on grid station

In a press statement, K-Electric (KE) condemned the attack on its Valika grid station on Wednesday evening. It urged the law enforcement agencies to take action against the miscreants who came from a nearby area.

KE added that such attacks on its properties, offices, field staff and installations could affect the city's power supply. “Faults and tripping complaints are high in Kunda-infested areas of Karachi where there is a lot of power theft and it causes power interruptions and damage to infrastructure,” said a spokesperson for KE.

The spokesperson added that the power utility conducted drives against illegal connections, illegal streetlight switches and illegal internet and TV cables on KE’s infrastructure as they created power disruptions and posed a major safety hazard. “We need the support of civic agencies and law enforcement agencies for a timely action against these safety hazards before the monsoon rains arrive. The power utility appeals [to the authorities to] concrete steps in advance, so that citizens’ safety is ensured.”

On its Twitter account, the KE explained that with the onset of extreme humid weather, their peak demand had crossed 3,450 megawatts. “Furnace oil is not available in the market to the level required,” the tweet read. It added that the government is taking action in this regard by allowing imports.

“Also the reduction of 50 mmcfd RLNG by the Sui Southern Gas Company has further added to the challenge. Power from wind corridor is also affected due to low wind speed,” said KE in the tweet. The power utility added that all these factors had curtailed their supply side from 3,150 megawatts to 2,800 megawatts.