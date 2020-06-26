Both India and Pakistan are under the grip of a severe Covid-19 pandemic. Both have failed to contain the spread of the virus and mismanaged the disease resulting in spiraling of infections. Under these circumstances, when all their attention and energies should be focused solely on fighting the virus and providing the best possible medical help to their people, India has triggered a totally uncalled for and unwarranted diplomatic row that has been allowed to erupt and escalate to dangerous levels. Pakistan has asked India to reduce its staff strength in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad by 50 percent. This was in retaliation to a similar demand from the Indian government in New Delhi. The foreign ministry of Pakistan summoned the Indian charge d’affaires in Islamabad to convey the decision as a reciprocal measure. Both countries have been involved in repeated diplomatic rows in the past too, but seldom does it happen that the high commission staff is reduced to half its strength.

The recent spat is the result of claims by both sides that they harass each other’s high commission staff members in their respective capitals. Now there are just seven days allowed to implement the decision. In the first place the Indian accusation that triggered the row was preposterous as it claims that the Pakistani High Commission is involved in ‘illegal activities’. Of course, Pakistan dismissed these allegations as its staff has been working under strict adherence to international law and diplomatic norms. Then the Indian government went a step further by accusing Pakistan of intimidation – whatever that means – of Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad. Pakistan also has a counterclaim that two Indian staffers were involved in ‘illegal activities’ including a hit-and-run accident and possession of fake currency. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shan Mahmood Qureshi has rightly pointed out that if India expels Pakistani officials, Indian staff members will have to leave Pakistan, meaning Pakistan takes action similar to India’s action. Now, there is an immediate need to de-escalate this diplomatic tension and both countries should respect diplomatic norms. The onus of this respect falls more on India as it has been not only violating the truce on the line of control (LoC) but has also resorted to targeting Pakistani staff in India.

India has been levelling baseless allegations and is trying to divert the attention of its people from the Modi government’s mismanagement of Covid-19. The BJP government has been desperately trying to do something that keeps the people of India involved in border and diplomatic issues, be it with China, Nepal, or Pakistan. By doing this, India is minimizing chances of improvement in relations with nearly all its neighbours including Pakistan. As the Indian government finds itself under constant pressure to prove its performance domestically, it is masquerading with an aggressive posture against its neighbours. India must learn some lessons from its border misadventure with China, and from its failed attempts to browbeat Pakistan. Both countries need diplomatic peace and border normalization as this is not the time to grind teeth at each other. Without India assuming a more reconciliatory stance, peace is impossible and the main loser in that will be the people of this region.