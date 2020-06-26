Johnson stands by Jenrick amid Westferry furore

LONDON: Boris Johnson is standing by Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick as a Government minister suggested anyone attending Tory fundraising events could get similar access to politicians as wealthy developer Richard Desmond did.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister still had “full confidence” in Jenrick, but confirmed Johnson had spoken to the embattled minister in recent days. The Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary is fighting to keep his job after documents revealed the extent of the contact between himself and Desmond before the Cabinet minister signed off on the 1,500-home Westferry Printworks scheme in east London.

The pair exchanged text messages following a meeting at a Conservative Party event in November, and officials in Jenrick’s department described him as being “insistent” that the project be given the green light before a new levy added millions to the cost. Jenrick later had to quash his own approval, conceding that the decision was “unlawful” due to “apparent bias”. Labour claims the move to approve before Tower Hamlets Council’s community infrastructure levy (CIL) came into force would have saved Desmond’s Northern and Shell company up to £50 million on the scheme, which was reported to be worth £1 billion.

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi said the fresh documents proved there was no overt influence exerted by ex-Daily Express owner Desmond. Under pressure to explain why a wealthy businessman could have such access, Zahawi indicated that anybody could deploy similar tactics.

“If people go to a fundraiser in their local area, in Doncaster (for example), for the Conservative Party, they will be sitting next to MPs and other people in their local authorities and can interact with different parts of the authority,” he said.

Zahawi stressed that “the access did not buy this billionaire a decision”.

A Labour spokesman said: “Senior Tories say that anyone can get the same access to the Government Richard Desmond enjoys – all they have to do is attend swanky Tory fundraisers and hope they get sat next to an MP.

“The ‘cash for favours’ scandal has laid bare that it’s one rule for the Tories and their wealthy friends, another for the rest of us.” The party called on Jenrick to return to the Commons to explain his links with Desmond in the light of the documents and to publish all the unreleased material relating to the case.

Liberal Democrat housing spokesman Tim Farron said: "The 'defence' of Robert Jenrick is in reality little more than an admission of cash for access.

“It seems the Tory Party’s commitment to the ‘levelling up’ agenda amounts to sleaze and corruption.” He added: “I have nothing against Mr Jenrick personally, but integrity in politics matters. He must resign today, and, if not, the PM must dismiss him or else lose all moral authority.”

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman repeatedly stressed that Johnson believed the case was closed.