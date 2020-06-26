No 10 slams violence as 22 cops hurt at Brixton street party

LONDON: Downing Street has condemned the “appalling scenes” which saw at least 22 police officers injured after a street party descended into violence.

Footage on social media showed police vehicles smashed and officers pelted with bottles during clashes with a large crowd on the Angell Town estate in Brixton, south London. Partygoers can be seen brandishing weapons and chasing police in the videos posted online.

Home Secretary Priti Patel described the scenes as “utterly vile” and said she would be speaking to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “These were appalling scenes. Violence against the police will not be tolerated.”

At least 22 police officers were injured, two of whom required hospital treatment, while four people have been arrested for assault and public order offences, the Metropolitan Police said.

But Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, told the PA news agency that nearly 30 of his colleagues were hurt. He described the incident as “absolutely shocking”.

Police said officers tried to “encourage the crowd to leave” after police were called to reports of a “large unlicensed music event” in Overton Road on Wednesday night. “The event continued and more officers attended the scene and the group became hostile towards officers,” a Scotland Yard statement said.

One witness, who did not want to be named, told PA: “After the police backed up, the group of people then forced the police out of the estate, throwing things at the police, smashed up a police car that they abandoned and then it moved more towards the main road.”

In footage posted online a partygoer can be seen bleeding from the face following clashes with others present. London Ambulance Service said one person was rushed to a major trauma centre, while another was taken to hospital.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that large gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic are “deeply irresponsible and risk others’ lives”. “I’m in touch with the Met Police about the completely unacceptable events in Brixton overnight. Violence against the police will not be tolerated,” he added.

The Metropolitan Police said the party was finally cleared in the early hours of Thursday, while a Section 60 order, which gives police powers to stop and search without reasonable suspicion, was later put in place in the area.

Commander Colin Wingrove said: “Last night we received numerous concerns from residents complaining about a large gathering, noise, anti-social behaviour and violence, and officers responded to those concerns.

“These gatherings are unlawful, as well as posing a risk to public health and against coronavirus restrictions. The violence shown towards officers is totally unacceptable and we will not tolerate it in any form. An investigation into the incident is now taking place and those involved will be brought to justice.”-