3.2m applied for Universal Credit since lockdown began

LONDON: More than three million people have applied for Universal Credit benefits since the Government advised people to stay at home due to coronavirus, a work and pensions minister has confirmed.

Will Quince told MPs that over 3.2 million people have made Universal Credit declarations since March 16, when lockdown measures were enforced, and that 90 per cent of claimants have been paid “in full and on time”.

Quince added that the Government has invested “close to £7 billion” in the welfare system since the pandemic began, money which is benefiting “approximately 10 million families”.

Speaking in the Commons, the work and pensions minister said the Universal Credit system has faced unprecedented demand and “passed that test with flying colours”. Asked how many people have received Universal Credit payments during the coronavirus pandemic by Tory former work and pensions minister Mark Harper, Quince said: “It hasn’t been easy over the course of the past six weeks, six or so weeks, and I have to say that the system and our people across the DWP have worked incredibly hard.

“But also the system has worked exactly as it should have done with around 90 per cent of claimants consistently paid in full and on time, over 3.2 million people since 16 March.”

Fellow Tory MP Richard Holden (North West Durham) later asked how many families have benefited from the extra financial support offered through Universal Credit during Covid-19. Quince replied: “He is absolutely right that we have introduced a series of changes during the Covid-19 pandemic which are targeted at those facing the most financial disruption that could be operationalised as quickly as possible, ensuring that people get the support that they need.

Facing calls from shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Reynolds to change the system due to its failings, Quince added: “Labour’s broken legacy benefit system simply wouldn’t have coped with the unprecedented demand that we have seen during Covid-19. Universal Credit has passed that test with flying colours.”