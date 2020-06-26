UK MPs back insolvency reforms to help firms survive Covid-19

LONDON: Proposals to help struggling firms survive the Covid-19 pandemic are on the verge of becoming law.

The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill requires royal assent to come into force after MPs approved amendments made in the House of Lords.

The legislation will introduce a moratorium giving business owners the chance to explore rescue and restructuring options free from creditor action, while company directors would have greater confidence to continue the business without the threat of personal liability.

The Bill would also allow for annual general meetings (AGMs) to be held virtually and give companies more time to file key account documents.

Business minister Paul Scully said amendments made by peers would “prevent firms gaming the system” through a moratorium. He explained: “The amendments brought forward will seek to disincentivise financial services creditors from seeking to accelerate their pre-moratorium debt solely to benefit from super-priority should the company fail, or to obtain protection from compromise if a restructuring proposal is put to them.”

Labour backed the amendments although shadow business minister Chi Onwurah raised concerns about the hurried manner in which the legislation is being passed. She said: “I hope ministers will learn from the experience of passing this legislation in such a hurried manner with a mixture of permanent and temporary measures. “Whilst we understand the need for speed with this Bill, it’s clear that there’s been problems combining temporary changes with permanent reforms that have been a long time coming and the lack of time for proper scrutiny.

“This has been strongly voiced in the (House of Lords) and we hope that ministers will bear this in mind when introducing complex permanent changes in future along with temporary measures.”