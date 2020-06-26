‘Historic’ deal for 1124MW Kohala project inked

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday signed a “historic” tripartite agreement for a $2.5 billion 1124-megawatt Kohala Hydro Power Project, which Prime Minister Imran Khan said would generate job opportunities for the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, federal ministers and officials witnessed the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Khan said the government is focused on providing clean and affordable energy to people and this project will largely contribute to the objective.

Welcoming the 2.5-billion-dollar investment project, the Premier said it would generate job opportunities for the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Khan added the electricity produced through imported fuel made electricity costly, while at the same time negatively impacted the environment.

Ahead of the ceremony, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa tweeted the “historic” signing would be the largest power sector investment to be materialised in one independent power producer.

Bajwa, who is also the chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, said: “With Prime Minister Imran Khan’s clear direction to expedite CPEC projects, all stake holders worked hard to bring this day,” he added.