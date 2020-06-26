No country clearer on virus response than us, insists Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday hit back at opposition’s criticism that his government’s coronavirus response was “confused”, insisting that since the first virus cases surfaced in the country his messaging had been clear and challenged detractors to point only one instance of contradictions in his statements.

In a rare appearance in the National Assembly’s budget debate, the Prime Minister spoke at length on a variety of subjects, from defending his handling of the economy to the way forward for the country that has been ravaged by a pestilence that the world has yet to come to grips with.

“Repeatedly it is being said there is confusion. If there is one country that was not confused, it was ours,” Khan said. “I ask the opposition: Tell me one statement that I contradicted myself on since March 13. “If you have Singapore’s population, a $50,000 per capita income, or natural social distancing [like New Zealand], a complete lockdown was possible. We have never been confused.”

He said the rate of coronavirus infections was still higher in India as compared to Pakistan —despite it instituting a complete lockdown — and people in cities like Mumbai were forced to wait outside hospitals to get treatment. “In India, 34 per cent of the population had gone below the poverty line in the wake of the lockdown. Millions of people were out on the roads to find work and to make ends meet when measures for a lockdown were taken,” he added.

“The next phase is the difficult phase. We are trying our best to explain to the people to follow SOPs (standard operating procedures). Wherever there are clusters, the disease will spread. If people don’t take care, pressure will be put on hospitals. “We have to realise that we have to protect the vulnerable. People have recovered here (in the NA), but we know that if there is any vulnerability, it can be dangerous. We are now at a crossroads. If we take care, our health system can cope. If we get through this month with precautions, Insha’Allah we will get through this [crisis].”

He also responded to criticism that his government was hiding behind the virus, saying due to Covid-19, the world was in a recession and countries suffered losses of $12 trillion; many industries were closed down permanently; services sector— particularly tourism and airline industry — suffered immense losses and the world still did not know how long the economic crisis would continue.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government inherited a record current account deficit as previously exports were stagnant at $20 billion while imports were at $60 billion. The high current account deficit showed that the country’s economy was sick, he noted.

He further said the deficit put pressure on the exchange rate of the dollar, which in turn made imports expensive, and that led to higher inflation which adversely impacted prices of utilities and commodities and ultimately increased poverty.

Khan said the PTI government did not borrow from the State Bank of Pakistan while in the past, Rs6 trillion were borrowed. He said his government inherited a circular debt of Rs1.2 trillion and expensive electricity and gas contracts. The gas purchase contract was for 15 years while gas was now available in the world at a much lower price, he added. The Premier added that it is the Opposition that should be asked why it wrought havoc with the country’s economy.

Khan also spoke about the country’s foreign policy. He said unlike the past, the United States now does not blame Pakistan, rather it requests the country to support the peace process in Afghanistan.

He said he still remembered the humiliation faced by the country, particularly for Pakistani expatriates, when the US had killed Osama bin Laden on Pakistan’s soil in total disregard to the latter’s sovereignty. In a possible gaffe, he referred to the al-Qaeda mastermind as a “martyr”. He came under swift criticism from the opposition, with former foreign minister Khawaja Asif saying: “Imran Khan has fiddled with history, declaring Osama bin Laden as a martyr today.”

He said, the overseas Pakistanis had to face embarrassment when the US authorities told their Foreign Relations Committee that the drone attacks were in fact being carried out with the permission of the then Pakistan government, which was actually lying to its people.

Now, the Prime Minister said, Pakistan’s relations with the US now like never before as it had decided not to take part in anyone’s war and only work towards peace. He said Pakistan-US ties are now based on trust while the US administration has also agreed to his (Khan’s) stance of there being no military solution to the Afghan issue.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan had now become a country which was getting the Muslim world united. Upon the request of both Saudi Arabia and Iran, Pakistan was trying to resolve their mutual conflicts though some spoilers were still poised to provoke the situation.

As regards Pakistan’s foreign policy towards India, the Prime Minister said from the very first day of taking charge of the government, he had proposed to New Delhi to resolve all issues through dialogue.

But, he said, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not give up his arrogance and rather illegally annexed Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir unilaterally on August 5, 2019. Pakistan was not fighting for its interests rather it was against a Nazi-inspired ideology aimed at Hindu supremacy, he added.

He said at the United Nations, he had apprised the world leaders of the fanatic mindset. Consequent to Pakistan’s successful portrayal of Modi’s nefarious designs targeting the Muslims as well as non-Muslim minorities in his country, India had to face unprecedented criticism in international media, he added.

Khan said after 1965, the United Nations Security Council took up the Kashmir issue after Pakistan had consistently highlighted human rights violations in the disputed territory at every international forum.

After his US visit, he said, the government had decided to keep up the momentum but opposition parties in the country staged an anti-government sit-in, which undermined the process. The Prime Minister also said he believed the Kashmir issue had now reached the “point of no return” as the Indian government could not suppress the Kashmiri people through 800,000 troops.

“No pro-India leadership would succeed to rule the territory and after the Covid-19 situation, the movement would go on,” he added.

He said India was trying its best to destabilise Pakistan and its extremist government did not lose any opportunity to harm the country, especially by carrying out acts in its soft belly of tribal areas.

The government wanted development of the tribal areas and the political parties should fulfil their pledge to give their 3 per cent share of NFC resources for the purpose, he added. He recalled that Pakistan had lost some 70,000 lives during the war against terrorism.—News Desk/Agencies