Man in Lakki Marwat seeks justice

LAKKI MARWAT: A resident of Paharkhel Pacca village on Thursday asked the Corps Commander Peshawar to provide him justice. Speaking at a press conference at Paharkhel Pacca village, Shahidullah, younger brother of polio victim Saddam Hussain, said that he along with Kifayatullah and Saddam Hussain was sitting in his hujra when a police party headed by SHO Ghaznikhel Police Station, Abdul Razzaq entered their hujra on June 9 at 1:30pm and fired two shots at his polio-crippled brother, Saddam Hussain, leaving him dead on the spot. He said that he and Kifayatullah were then taken away in their car and to the police station. Shahidullah said that his family had rivalry in the village in which four people had been killed so far, adding that in one of the cases the rivals had included his polio-crippled brother, Saddam Hussain, and thus their case had gone weak. He alleged that the police were bribed by their rivals to kill his brother so that their case could become strong. “Tahir Shah, our rival, was also among the raiding police party and was in police uniform in order to assist the police to identify the victim before shooting him dead in the hujra.