Cop suspended

LAKKI MARWAT: The district police officer suspended a cop for misbehaving with a medical representative in Serai Naurang hospital on Thursday.Taking serious note of a video clip on social media where a Head Constable Khalid Raza had misbehaved with Kamran, the medical representative of a pharmaceutical company, at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Serai Naurang, DPO Abdur Rauf Babar placed the cop under suspension and initiated a departmental inquiry against him.