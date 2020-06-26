close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2020

Cop suspended

Peshawar

LAKKI MARWAT: The district police officer suspended a cop for misbehaving with a medical representative in Serai Naurang hospital on Thursday.Taking serious note of a video clip on social media where a Head Constable Khalid Raza had misbehaved with Kamran, the medical representative of a pharmaceutical company, at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Serai Naurang, DPO Abdur Rauf Babar placed the cop under suspension and initiated a departmental inquiry against him.

