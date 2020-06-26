Battagram residents renovating road on self-help basis

BATTAGRAM: The residents have started repairing a portion of Jarotia road on self-help basis after it was washed away by rains a few days ago and the provincial Communication and Works Department ignored it.

The residents complained that Battagram district administration and the department concerned had failed to clear landslides caused by heavy rains a couple of days ago. They said that they had asked for its immediate repair, but no one paid attention to it.

They added that after getting disappointed, they gave a call to the villagers to repair the road on self-help basis and started the work. However, they pointed out that it might be a risky road because the residents are making the retaining walls by fixing only stones into it and these could collapse later. An area resident, Muharam Shah, said the road was too narrow and it was difficult for people to use it for transportation purpose. “We acquired the land free of cost and started work to widen the road but the administration failed to clear landsides, rendering the work very difficult to be carried out,” he said.

Another resident, Momin Shah Haideri, said that although residents of Jarotia Battagram took the step without waiting for the government, yet it was the responsibility of provincial government and elected representatives of the area to solve the problems of people.