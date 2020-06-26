Training on EIMS held at UoP campus

PESHAWAR: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), government of Pakistan, through GEB project Thursday organised a training programme on environmental information management system (EIMS) for Pakistan at University of Peshawar.

The title of the programme was “Exploring the role of Infographics for EIMS”, which was aimed to introduce and inform participants about the importance, design, and architect of various global environmental information management systems (EIMSs), as well as to train them with “infographics and environmental data” that is a powerful tool for effective decision-making and is also vital for the establishment EIMS in Pakistan. Dr Saleem Janjua, country coordinator of MoCC, formally opened the training programme and in his key address presented the brief overview of the UN and Government of Pakistan’s initiatives related to the environmental information and management.

Nadeem Ahmad Malik, joint secretary MoCC, said the establishment of EIMS was vital for the environmental sustainability of Pakistan. The training programme was followed by a detailed presentation on “Role of Infographics for EIMS” by Prof Dr Mohammad Nafees, Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Peshawar. Various stakeholders and participants from different departments and organizations unanimously stressed the need of robust environmental information management system for Pakistan and the role that development projects like GEB, through UNDP assistance can play.