Six persons held for cutting pine trees in Kumrat valley

PESHAWAR: Six persons were caught red-handed in scenic Kumrat valley in Upper Dir while cutting pine trees in the middle of the thick forests.

Official sources said Malakand Commissioner Riaz Mehsud had left for visiting these remote scenic spots along with his family when he came across these people involved in cutting the pine trees with sophisticated tools. “The commissioner had two police security guards but he stopped when he noticed six people cutting trees in the forests. He arrested them and seized the vehicle loaded with the precious pine trees,” said an official in Upper Dir. He said the commissioner after arresting the six offenders seized their truck loaded with trees and then travelled for 20 kilometres and handed over them to the Thall Police Station. “The police formally lodged the first information report and arrested all the six men whom the commissioner had caught red-handed in cutting the trees,” said the official. According to officials, it is the first time a senior government official has taken notice of illegal cutting of the fast disappearing pine trees in the Malakand Division. He said besides the commissioner, chief forests conservator, Mohammad Riaz has also been very tough on timber mafia.

It was Commissioner Riaz Mehsud who recently unearthed a mega scam of cutting trees in Kalam and Kumrat valleys and brought the issue into the notice of Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz and got suspended 25 employees of the Forest Department, two of them divisional forest officers and range officers.