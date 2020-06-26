Amir Muqam seeks action against delinquent cops

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam has expressed concern over Tehkal incident and called for strict action against the involved police cops.

In a statement here Thursday, he said the cops who committed violence against a youth in fact defamed the whole police force, which has great sacrifices. “It’s a shameful and inhuman act to make someone naked and then make his video viral,” he said, adding the involved police cops not only misused their powers but also defamed the police who played vital role in fight against terrorism. He such act on the part of few black sheep earned a bad name for the force and defame it in the eyes of general public that’s why they deserve exemplary punishment.