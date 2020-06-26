Nowshera reports 4 more fatalities from Covid-19

NOWSHERA: Four more people lost lives to coronavirus here on Thursday as the fatalities from the viral infection continued to rise in the Nowshera district, officials said.

District Health Officer Gul Man Shah and Qazi Medical Complex (QMC) Hospital Director Dr Arif Khan said 55-year-old Mian Gul of Swat had been brought to the facility with cough, fever and respiratory problem. He was under treatment at the QMC and was put on a ventilator when his condition deteriorated but that did not work and he passed away early morning.

The officials said the second victim was 65-year-old widow of Ghulam Haider of Jehangira town of the district. She was suffering from Covid-19 and had been admitted at the Qazi Medical Complex Isolation Ward. She died early in the day. The third person who lost life to coronavirus was identified as 75-year-old Mubarak Jan. He hailed from Allahyarkhel area. He was also receiving treatment at the QMC.

The fourth casualty from Covid-19 was Sarfaraz Khan, 65, a resident of Mardan who was hospitalized at the Qazi Medical Complex.

The officials said seven people had died of the viral infection in Nowshera district in the last three days.

They said up to 43 persons had died of the virus so far while 21 people from the district died

in other parts of the country.

The officials said Nowshera reported 13 more cases of Covid-19. This put the number of the confirmed cases at 713.

They said as many as 2365 swabs were taken for coronavirus tests. Of them up to 1,516 tested negative.

The doctors said 24 more people recovered from the virus and the number of the patients defeating the virus was thus 385.

AMIR MUQAM: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) KP chapter president Amir Muqam recovered from coronavirus. He had tested positive thrice for Covid-19. In a statement, he thanked the party workers for prayers and the well-wishes that they had sent to him.