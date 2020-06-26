UoP declares Law results

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The University of Peshawar has declared the result of Bachelor of Law – Part I, II and final – annual examination. According to the results, a total of 1155 candidates were enrolled in the Part-I of which 1059 appeared in the examination. Some 460 passed the examination with a pass percentage of 43. In Part-II a total of 987 candidates appeared and 545 passed the exam with a percentage of 55, while in the final year 905 candidates appeared and 650 passed the exam with a pass percentage of 72.