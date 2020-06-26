SDPO suspended in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Qazi Jamilur Rehman has suspended the sub-divisional police officer, Shatial, in Upper Kohistan for his alleged involvement in fleecing money from complainants and his subordinates.

The DIG suspended Amin Khan, the SDPO of Shatial in Upper Kohistan district, following receiving serious complaints of misuse of powers in order to fleece the money not only from complainants but also from his sub-ordinates officers and policemen, the sources said.

According to suspension order issued by the DIG Hazara, District Police Officer Lower Kohistan Sulman Khan was appointed head of inquiry to probe allegations against the suspended SDPO.

“You are ordered to hold an impartial inquiry against SDPO Shatial and submit your findings shortly so that further proceedings could be held,” said an official letter issued by DIG Hazara range.