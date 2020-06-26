Forex reserves fall to $16.730bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $16.730 billion in the week ended June 19 from $16.775 billion a week earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $146 million to $9.961 billion. This decline is attributed to government external debt payments of $ 244.5 million, it said.

During the current week, SBP has received around $1,725 million, including $725 million from the World Bank, $500 million from Asian Development Bank and $500 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. These funds would be part of SBP weekly reserves data as of June 26, 2020 to be released on July 2, 2020. The reserves of commercial banks stood at $6.768 billion, compared with $6.668 billion in previous week, the SBP said.