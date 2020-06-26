The human cost of poverty

LAHORE: Covid-19 has devastated the poor the world over, but more so in developing economies like Pakistan where states lack resources to look after them. It is indeed surprising that even in severe pandemic, the rich continued to get richer.

A US-based research organisation Statistica.com revealed that US billionaires saw their wealth surge 20 percent since the start of the pandemic according to an analysis by the Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness.

Between March 18 and June 17, the total net worth of 643 American billionaires increased from $2.9 trillion to $3.5 trillion; while a further 29 individuals joined the club. The level of inequality across the US was highlighted by the fact that total US billionaire wealth increased by twice as much as the federal government paid out in one-time stimulus checks to 150 million Americans.

One wonders what our billionaires gained during this period. We have seen sugar barons pocketing at least Rs100 billion by creating shortages after over a million ton sugar was exported.

Sugar price remained in the vicinity of Rs90-Rs95/kg (baring nominal supplies at utility stores at lower prices) against Rs52/kg before exports. The wheat mafia has fleeced the consumers (predominantly poor) of around Rs80 billion in past four months through high prices.

Farmers parted with their produce for Rs1,400/maund, but wheat flour is being supplied by assuming the cost at Rs1,800-Rs1,900/maund. If the rates remain the same, total loot would amount to Rs320 billion by the time next wheat crop arrives.

Rates of all consumable and durable items have been jacked up by producers and traders. The higher cost is borne by the buyers, most of whom have either lost jobs or are earning much less than the pre-pandemic days.

Covid-19 is a nightmare for the poor, but an opportunity for the rich to further enhance their wealth. Our government does not have the resources to adequately compensate the poor for the loss of jobs or income during the pandemic.

Rising inequality has become unbearable for those at the bottom.

As far as charity from the big guns during the pandemic is concerned, the behaviour of the rich in the developed economies and in our country has also remained disappointing. For instance, Amazons’ Bezos saw his fortune climb 38.6 percent (by $43.7 billion), both are not amongst the top donors with a contribution of merely $100 million.

Our corporate donations during the pandemic have also been pathetic and do not even cover five percent of the amount that the state allocated for distribution of cash amongst the poor. And that amount is a paltry Rs200 billion only.

While the poor are struggling to manage food for their family, the rich are investing heavily in making their residences more luxurious. They are adding the facilities at their residences to enjoy life indoors.

Indoor games like table tennis, badminton or even tennis in their lawn are now their pastime. They see movies on big screens at home.

They order fast food and have stuffed edibles of all kinds, fresh fruits and dry fruits are abundantly available for the entire family. In fact, their daily expenses have increased manifold; still they are less than the expense they used to incur in normal days.

Their foreign trips have stopped, going to hotels is not in their routine now, and the elite clubs they frequented are closed. They chat with friends on phone.

They manage their businesses from home expect when their physical presence is inevitable. Technology has afforded them the luxury to be present everywhere in their business concerns virtually. In fact, most of them are enjoying administering their businesses virtually.

When the pandemic started, it was prevalent most in the posh localities. The rich brought the virus from their foreign travel in developed countries.

Now Covid-19 has spread intensively in poor localities where proper social distancing is not possible, and where families cannot afford sanitisation or buying face mask on daily basis.

The poor are suffering more because they have to go and report for duty at the working station. They take the risk of infection during commutation and even at job where SOPs are not fully observed.

Covid-19 first impacted the poor economically, as they lost jobs and now it is taxing their health as jobs have returned. The rich leant their lesson and live in comfort, both at work and at home.