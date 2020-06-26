PSO invites bids for supply of HSFO, motor oil

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has invited bids from international suppliers for supply of 140,000 tons of High Sulphur Furnace Oil (HSFO) to be delivered during July 9-18, 2020, and similar quantity of motor gasoline for the August 1-15, 2020 period, an official said on Thursday.

Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) had advised PSO to import HSFO to supply to K-Electric.

A K-Electric spokesperson said the power utility was getting 2,000 tons of fuel oil/day, while the requirement was around 2,800 tons/day as demand had risen to 3,400MW due to scorching weather, adding Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had increased gas supply by 50mmcfd, but it was not sufficient to generate as per demand.

In January 2019, government had notified a complete ban on import of furnace oil, ending an earlier exemption allowed to K-Electric. Earlier this month, K-Electric had said, the power utility was facing challenges on account of furnace oil shortfall. This shortfall in furnace oil is compromising generation capability at K-Electric’s furnace-oil fired 1250 MW Bin Qasim Power Station – 1 (BQPS -1).

“There are pending orders of close to 13,500 tons of furnace oil which have not yet been supplied; this is creating difficulties in meeting power demand which may necessitate load-management even in exempted areas to meet the shortfall between supply and demand,” the utility said.

Coal continues to rise as the fastest growing portion of country’s energy mix. The change that has taken place over since 2013 has been two-fold; oil, which was the dominant fuel for electricity generation as recently as 2015, has slowly been displaced by natural gas in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports into the country, and coal-fired power plants set up as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Moreover, the operations of local refineries had slowed down because of high production of residual fuel oil (RFO) and the international ban on its use for bunkering with effect from Dec 31, 2019.

Most of the country’s refineries hardly produce furnace oil of less than 3.5 percent sulphur content. As a result, furnace oil prices have plummeted by almost three times. The local refineries on an average produce almost 25 percent furnace oil from their total crude processing.

As of crude oil import, the operation of the refineries has indeed slowed down because of the high production of RFO which cannot be used in bunkering after Dec 31, 2019 due to IMO 2020 regulation.