Stocks spiral down on dimmer economic outlook scares

Stocks spiraled down on Thursday as energy shares continue to bear the brunt of falling crude oil market, while economic concerns arising from International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) bleak growth outlook stymied sentiment, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.95 percent or 325.02 points to close at 33,709.63 points, while KSE-30 followed suit with a low of 1.10 percent or 162.13 points to end at 14,556.71 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation, said, “Stocks closed sharply lower amid bearish global equities and plunge in global crude oil prices”.

IMF’s lowering Pakistan’s growth projection to 1 percent in FY21, dismal political outlook, and concerns over weak data on fertiliser sales and exports in May 2020 contributed to the negative close amid pressure in the future contracts in the rollover week, Mehanti added.

Sateesh Balani, director research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, "Equities remained under pressure throughout the session”.

Moreover, State Bank of Pakistan cut policy rate by 100bps to 7 percent after the closing, which was reflecting in post close with buying limits at close, Balani said. “E&Ps (exploration and production), banks, and power shares dragged the index down, shedding 191 points,” he said.

Of 355 active scrips, 100 were up, 229 down, and 26 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 168.429 million shares, as compared to 195.734 million shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said, “The market went on a downward slide, owing to IMF (International Monetary Fund) projections about the country’s state of economy, especially its forecast the economy of Pakistan was expected to grow by 1 percent as compared to government’s estimate of 2.1 percent”.

Mostly adjustment was witnessed in Thursday’s session as the investors opted for rollover of the future contracts, Ahmad said. “The market is showing resistance near 34,000 points level, as whenever it arrived near this level, correction ensued,” Ahmad added.

Saad Hashmey, executive director at BMA Capital Management, said, “State Bank has timely reduced its policy rate further by 100 basis points to 7 percent on expectations the inflation will ease further”.

Hashmey said though it was likely to happen in the July monetary policy announcement, this move came earlier than expected. “This step should bode well for the country's growth prospects and stock market sentiments,” he added.

Brokerage Topline Securities in a note said, “In line with a decline in global markets and international oil prices, the market opened on negative note”.

Investors were adhering to caution since International Monetary Fund (IMF) had revised down the GDP growth rate for Pakistan to 1 percent for the next fiscal year 2020-21, the brokerage added.

Sapphire Textile, after gaining Rs49.27 to close at Rs706.27/share, and Indus Dyeing, strengthening by Rs42.01 to finish at Rs627/share emerged as the top gainers, while Nestle Pakistan, shedding Rs350 to close at Rs6,500/share, and Rafhan Maize, losing Rs90 to close at Rs7,000/share, were the main losers.

WorldCall Telecom was on top in terms of turnover with 19.554 million traded shares and the scrip gained Rs0.07 end at Rs0.87/share, while Hascol Petrol’s volume was lowest with 3.792 million shares, losing Rs0.25 to end at Rs13.44/share.