AFD loans $20mln for COVID emergency

ISLAMABAD: France’s inclusive public development bank Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) loaned $20 million to bolster Pakistan’s response to COVID- 19, novel coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Thursday.

A meeting held at the Planning Commission approved the COVID-19 health emergency response project for which the financing was provided by the AFD. The project was approved at a cost of $20 million.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan. Director General Health informed the forum that the AFD funds for the health project would be utilized for effective, and efficient COVID-19 case management, up-gradation of existing health facilities or setting up new facilities where needed, and strengthening capacity of the health workforce. The funds will also be used for strengthening of the health management systems – inventory control, disease surveillance, standard protocols and provision of equipment to meet the national requirements.

Member Social Sector Shabnum Sarfraz said the total amount of funds awarded by the Planning Commission to the health ministry since the start of the epidemic has now reached to $613 million.

“Government of Pakistan has made substantial funding available to fight the epidemic,” said Shabnum. She stressed on the need for expediting the procurement to meet the need of the provinces and making sure that the budgets are utilized in an effective and efficient manner.

Khan said the proposed project would complement and enhance the impact of ongoing government initiatives for COVID-19 response and preparedness. He acknowledged the AFD for supporting the government.

“It is extremely valuable in mounting an effective response and recovery strategy against COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “AFD and the government of Pakistan have a longstanding partnership for the development of people of our country.”