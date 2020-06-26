close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
June 26, 2020

Rupee ends steady

Business

June 26, 2020

KARACHI: The rupee ended flat against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 167.37 to the dollar, unchanged from the previous close.

Dealers said the local currency started on a positive note; however, a fiscal-year end demand from importers and companies forced the rupee to hold steady during the session.

The rupee gained grounds against the greenback on Wednesday due to inflows of $1 billion from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank and falling current account deficit.

Fresh multilateral money has increased Pakistan's total forex reserves to $17.775 billion, and the State Bank's reserves to $11.107 billion. The rupee closed at 167.60 against the dollar in the open market, compared with the previous close of 167.70.

