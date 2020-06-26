Archer joins England camp after second negative test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Jofra Archer was set to join England’s training camp at the Ageas Bowl later on Thursday after his latest test for the coronavirus returned a negative result.
Fast bowler Archer was initially delayed from joining up with 29 other England cricketers in Southampton after he reported a member of his household feeling unwell on Tuesday.