Fri Jun 26, 2020
AFP
June 26, 2020

Archer joins England camp after second negative test

Sports

AFP
June 26, 2020

LONDON: Jofra Archer was set to join England’s training camp at the Ageas Bowl later on Thursday after his latest test for the coronavirus returned a negative result.

Fast bowler Archer was initially delayed from joining up with 29 other England cricketers in Southampton after he reported a member of his household feeling unwell on Tuesday.

