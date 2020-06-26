close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2020

Sarah Mehboob, father recovering fast from virus

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s No 1 women tennis player Sarah Mehboob and her father — renowned tennis coach Mehboob Khan — are recovering fast from Covid-19 virus.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday, Mehboob said they experienced symptoms last Friday and started having temperature.

“Both were tested positive and straight away went into quarantine. Temperature has died down neither there is any abnormal coughing. We are feeling much better now.”

Mehboob said his daughter has also shown signs of marked improvement.

Latest News

More From Sports