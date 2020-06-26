Sarah Mehboob, father recovering fast from virus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s No 1 women tennis player Sarah Mehboob and her father — renowned tennis coach Mehboob Khan — are recovering fast from Covid-19 virus.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday, Mehboob said they experienced symptoms last Friday and started having temperature.

“Both were tested positive and straight away went into quarantine. Temperature has died down neither there is any abnormal coughing. We are feeling much better now.”

Mehboob said his daughter has also shown signs of marked improvement.