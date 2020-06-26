WB annexation would be ‘declaration of war’

GAZA CITY: Israel’s planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank would be a "declaration of war", Gaza rulers Hamas said on Thursday, as a UN envoy warned the move could fuel extremism.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to table annexation plans from July 1, despite opposition from the Palestinians and much of the international community. In a televised address, Hamas’s military wing said such a move would prompt a war with the Palestinians.

"The resistance considers the decision to annex the West Bank and the Jordan Valley to be a declaration of war on our people," said spokesman Abu Ubaida. Gaza has been under a crippling Israel blockade since 2007, when Islamist movement Hamas took control of the Palestinian enclave. Hamas and Israel have fought three wars in recent years, with the latest conflict in 2014 killing 2,251 Palestinians and 74 people on the Israeli side.

There are no official relations between the two sides and the Palestinian Authority, a separate administration based in the West Bank, last month cut its cooperation with Israel.