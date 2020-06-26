Turkey blasts Bolton’s book on Trump

ISTANBUL: Turkey has denounced as "misleading, one-sided and manipulative" the explosive book by former US national security adviser John Bolton’s that describes interactions between Turkish and US presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump. In the book "The Room Where It Happened", which is filled with damning allegations against Trump, Bolton contends that the US leader was inclined to offer "personal favours to dictators he liked."

Trump was said to be receptive when Erdogan mentioned a criminal probe into one of his country’s largest banks over violating US sanctions on Iran. Bolton wrote that Trump told Erdogan "he would take care of things," explaining that New York prosecutors handling the case were appointed by his predecessor Barack Obama and could be replaced.

Fahrettin Altun, communications director of the Turkish presidency, on Wednesday sent out a flurry of tweets in English saying that the book "includes misleading, one-sided and manipulative presentations of our leader President Erdogan’s conversations" with Trump.