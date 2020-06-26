This refers to the editorial, 'Crash report' (June 24), which has given detailed analysis of the PIA crash report submitted by the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board. The report lays the blame on CAA officials, the cockpit crew, the control tower and the Air Traffic controller. Many valid questions have been raised but some important questions still remained unanswered. It was perhaps one of the survivors who revealed certain facts like while landing he felt jolts, touching of engines the runway and then lifting the aircraft were made public. To start with, the speed and altitude of the aircraft were more than the parameters when the pilot tried its first landing and touched the ground in the middle of the 9000 meter runway; the landing should have been denied. Since the pilot was disregarding the instructions of the ATC he should have blocked the runway and not permitted him to land until he met the parameters. The control tower is supposed to ensure that the landing gears of the aircraft are extended. If they are not, the pilot is warned. Another important factor overlooked is that the CAA has been without a DG since 2018 and the secretary aviation has been holding additional charge which is a conflict, and not covered under the rules.

Had proper inquiry been conducted after attack by terrorists on Jinnah International Airport on June 8, 2014 and people punished on their negligence this accident could have been avoided.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi