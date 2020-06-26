Pakistan is an agricultural country and agriculture is the backbone of the country’s economy. According to the Economic Survey 2019-20, agriculture grew by only 2.67 percent during 2019-20. The sector is considered the mainstay of the economy and provides livelihood for almost two out of every five Pakistanis. If it grows by only 2.67 percent, it should be considered alarm bells for the government and push it to give more preference to the sector. However, this growth is strong against last year’s growth of only 0.58 percent.

It merits a mention that cotton, a major cash crop, and sugarcane production remain low against their targets. According to the Economic Survey 2019-20, the share of agriculture sector in GDP was decreasing over last several years, while industrial and services sectors share was increasing, but this year the share of agriculture increased while others reduced. The survey noted that the performance of agriculture sector improved over the last year and it also performed better than other sectors. However, there were challenges including climate change, pest attacks and shortage of water that kept agriculture production far less than the potential. Farmers’ no direct access to markets, due to which they are being exploited by middleman and they do not get fair price for their produce resulting in discouraging them to produce more. Because of not getting fair price, their cost of production also increases. The survey noted that there was no significant impact of Covid-19 on the agriculture sector. Cotton and sugarcane posted negative growth of 6.92 percent and 0.44 percent respectively. The positive growth of 2.90 percent in important crops was observed due to an increase in production of wheat, rice, and maize at 2.45 percent, 2.89 percent, and 6.01 percent, respectively. Other crops have shown growth of 4.57 percent mainly because of an increase in the production of pulses, oil seed, and vegetables. Cotton ginning has declined by 4.61 percent due to a decrease in the production of the cotton crops while the livestock sector has shown a growth of 2.58 percent.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar