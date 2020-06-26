tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The incumbent government released the Karachi air crash report on June 24. This is in fact a preliminary report where the pilot and the ATC have been held responsible for the crash. There is nothing new in this report.
Air crash reports never identify those responsible; rather, they provide findings and recommendations to avoid recurrence of such critical mishaps where there are no survivals. In addition, the report says 40 percent of pilots have fake degrees/licences. This way PIA earns a bad name globally. The government must release a complete credible report at the earliest.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad