The incumbent government released the Karachi air crash report on June 24. This is in fact a preliminary report where the pilot and the ATC have been held responsible for the crash. There is nothing new in this report.

Air crash reports never identify those responsible; rather, they provide findings and recommendations to avoid recurrence of such critical mishaps where there are no survivals. In addition, the report says 40 percent of pilots have fake degrees/licences. This way PIA earns a bad name globally. The government must release a complete credible report at the earliest.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad