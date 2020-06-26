Whither leaders?

Gone are the days of the 1960s and 1970s when the Muslim Ummah possessed strong, capable, visionary, effective and sincere leadership. The names of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (Pakistan), Shah Faisal (Saudi Arabia), Yasir Arafat (Palestine), Col Muammar Qaddafi (Libya), Rouhullah Khomeini (Iran), Gamal Abdel Nasser (Egypt), Suharto (Indonesia), can safely be cited here in this regard. Past history is witness to the fact that these above mentioned Muslim political leaders played a positive role in sensitizing the world conscience for the Muslim world, for the resolution of their genuine political and economic issues confronting with the outside world.

Currently, except for Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, we hardly find a towering Muslim personality at the global level who can stand against the various injustices of the so-called mighty powers against their fellow brothers and sisters in various Muslim and non-Muslim countries of the world.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi