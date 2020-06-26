RDA inaugurates OWOC

Rawalpindi : The Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General RDA Ammara Khan have put the RDA on its toes to facilitate public about its day-to-day affairs. Stone laying ceremony for construction of state of the art One Window Operation Center (OWOC) project held in RDA.

Chief Engineer Aamir Rashid, Director Admin and Finance Khalid Javed Goraya, Director Architecture Shuja Ali, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti and other RDA officers were present.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman RDA said the establishment of OWOC will help to facilitate public in connection with resolution of problems and affairs relation to approval of building plan, conversion of land use, approval of completion of building plan, approval of housing scheme and transfer of properties of RIT Schemes.

The applicants will get complete information and guidelines for their issues at one desk and an updated status of applications submitted in OWOC RDA.