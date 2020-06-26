IIU launches support system

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The International Islamic University (IIU) has launched an online support system to address grievances, queries and support related issues with a tracking mechanism.
A valid IIU email is required to submit a complaint. Students will post their query to the relevant department directly.
It will help the students to easily find the information they need. In future, support requests can be made through our new dedicated web portal at https://support.iiu.edu.pk.