Sarah, father recovering from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No 1 woman tennis player Sarah Mehboob and her father Mehboob Khan are recovering fast from Covid-19 infection.

Talking to ‘The News’, Mehboob said they experienced symptoms last Friday and started having temperature. “However, temperature has died down now. Sarah got temperature and sore throat last week. Both were tested positive and straight away went into quarantine. Temperature has died down neither there is any abnormal coughing. We are feeling much better now. Anyhow we have to complete our quarantine period before going for test to know our status.” Mehboob said his daughter was also showing signs of improvement.