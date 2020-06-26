FIH and Kayford ink partnership agreement

ISLAMABAD: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a partnership deal with official licensed products leader Kayford Branding.

The 44-month partnership will remain effective from April 2020 to December 2023.

The deal is considered as a much required boost to cash-starved FIH which is expected to gain required finances to carry out their plan.

Kayford Branding come with great experience building up the licensing business for some of the biggest brands in football, rugby, basketball, tennis and the world of entertainment to name a few.

They will be offering official licensed products across multiple categories for hockey fans across the world. The deal includes all the FIH events during this term.

Following the agreement, hockey fans around the world can now not only look forward to buying their favourite official licensed products on a regular basis at FIH events but also enjoy the e-store services that will be brought to life on the FIH digital platforms in the future.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “Official licensed products are an integral part of the fan experience and it is important to increase our presence in this field. We’re glad to engage with such a reputed and established expert company.”