Handing captaincy to Babar was right decision: Wasim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan has said Babar Azam’s leading role across all formats has proved that the PCB’s decision to appoint him captain of the limited-overs formats was right.

Citing the example of Graeme Smith, who was made captain of South African team at a young age, Wasim said that Babar will be captaining all the formats in future.

“So far Babar has proved that the decision to hand him captaincy was correct. He is future captain of all three formats,” cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

On upcoming tour of England, Wasim said it was important to get cricket running without compromising health and safety of the players. We will not put the health of players in any danger whatsoever. We are confident about having a safe tour.

He also highlighted the importance of managing people while answering a question about high-profile appointments in Pakistan coaching staff.

“In order to be successful in cricket, understanding and working together as a team is very important. We carefully thought before taking the decisions and everyone in coaching staff is clear about his roles and responsibilities.”

Wasim also brushed aside the notion that the PCB was hiring people on huge salaries.

“The salaries now are less than we were paying in the past so it is a misconception. We have planned meticulously for the worst-case scenarios like no Asia Cup and World Cup.”