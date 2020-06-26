Expert opinion sought on Covid-19 positive- turned-negative players

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical department is in touch with experts around the world to know whether it is safe to carry a Covid-19 positive turn negative cricketer along with the team abroad.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that apart from Mohammad Hafeez, there are a few more cricketers who may turn negative for Covid-19 from the second phase of tests the PCB plans to conduct today (Friday).

“We are in constant touch with the experts abroad especially in England to know whether it is safe to include a Covid-19 positive turn negative player with the team on board.

“Currently we are judging the situation and decision to this effect would be taken purely on the recommendations of experts. Once we get a clear view, decision would be taken accordingly. If the anti-viral experts opine there is no harm in caring such cricketers, all positive turned negative may fly,” a PCB medical department source when contacted said.

He hoped by the time team flies, they would be in a better position to take any decision on such cases. “We are in no mood to take any unnecessary risk. Everything would be decided on the expert’s advice. We hope and believe to have more negative players from the list of positive cases, the moment we conduct the second phase of tests on June 26.”

Meanwhile, all 29 players and officials (18 players and 11 officials) who were tested negative in their respective cities have gone through the second phase of tests amid the bio-safe environments at a dedicated floor of hotel in Lahore.

“Tests were conducted maintaining all the required procedure and amid bio-safe environments. Tests conducted today were meant for only those who earlier turned negative.”

Meanwhile, the PCB has held back all the test results conducted on reserve players Wednesday and said that these results would be announced a day ahead of team’s departure to England.

The four players who were tested Wednesday were Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz and Musa Khan along with masseur Mohammad Imran.

Bilal, Imran, Nawaz and Musa were originally named as reserve players on June 12 when the 29-player squad was announced, while Rohail Nazir has been added as a backup wicketkeeper. Rohail’s test was conducted on Thursday.

“The PCB will announce outcome of all tests on Saturday and until then will not make any further comment,” a PCB hand out says.