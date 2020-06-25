Disturbing videos reveal abuse of powers by KP police

PESHAWAR: Three policemen have been arrested and the station house officer (SHO) suspended after disturbing videos of humiliation and torture on a local in custody went viral on Wednesday.

The videos were so upsetting that many political figures expressed their anger publicly, criticising the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa Police for abuse of powers at police stations and private places of some of the infamous policemen.

Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi while taking notice of the incident after public uproar said those involved in the incident would be given an exemplary punishment. The KP chief minister also summoned the IGP to know details of the incident. The director general Human Rights Department also set up an inquiry committee under a deputy director to probe the issue of abuse of power by the police.

The local, Rafiullah alias Amir of Tehkal, was arrested by the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station a few days ago after his video went viral on social media in which he abused the senior and junior police officers. A photo of the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police along with SHO Imran showed Amir and another person held a few days back.

On Wednesday morning, a video of Amir went viral on different social media forums in which he was made naked and humiliated by three or four policemen. This made thousands of people on social media furious, who demanded an immediate and strict action against all those involved.

They said this brutality would destroy the life of the young man as well as his entire family for which the police force would be responsible. Another video went viral in the afternoon, causing further uproar.

The Capital City police authorities suspended SHO Tehkal Shehryar and arrested three policemen, Assistant Sub-Inspector Zahirullah and constables Naeem and Tauseef for humiliation and torture on the citizen. A case was lodged with the Tehkal Police Station against the arrested cops.

There were unconfirmed reports that action is likely at the senior level but nothing official was said till 9pm.

Reports said Amir was handed over to Tehkal Police Station officials after being arrested by the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station officials and the video was made by the police in Tehkal.

"An FIR has been registered against those involved and they have been suspended. An inquiry is underway and those found responsible will be dealt strictly," IGP Sanaullah Abbasi said.

Many opposition political leaders as well as former senior police officers lashed out at the police force, saying such acts can never be tolerated in any civilised society. They asked the IGP and police chiefs of other provinces to check all the lock ups and private places, especially in areas of the cops infamous for misuse of power due to backing by other senior official, and stop such abuse of power, torture and humiliation of public if found in any district or town.

Provincial head of the Jamat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan criticised the KP Police and Counter Terrorism Department for misuse of power and killing and insulting people. He said the CTD arrested a teacher, Irfanullah, from Jamrud a few days ago and was later killed in an 'encounter' with CTD.

Leaders of other political parties and elected members expressed their anger over the brutal police action and said all those involved must face the music.

People on social media demanded action against those seniors who ordered the arrest of Amir and humiliated him the way he was shown in the videos. It will be investigated as to whether the police stations' staff did it on their own to oblige the seniors or received orders for it at the senior level.

"The abuse of power by the police is continuing as those suspended or even dismissed and arrested are reinstated and posted at key places after a few months of an incident with the support of seniors. The policemen know all will be well soon so they continue to misuse their authority in many cases across KP and other provinces," said many on social media.

Protests were also held in some parts of the province including Peshawar, Swabi and Charsadda to protest the police torture and demand action by the government and notice by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.