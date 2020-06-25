Gomal University bans activities of unions

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Gomal University administration has banned the unions of the employees and students from holding gatherings and meetings, stated a notification issued on Wednesday.
The notification, while citing Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad Khan, read that action would be taken against those who failed to abide by the notification.