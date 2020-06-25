Woman hanged to death in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A woman was hanged to death allegedly by her husband and father-in-law in Nizampur area in the district here on Wednesday, police sources said.

One Sartaj Ahmad told the police that he was present at home when he was informed that his sister Shaesta Perveen had died of heart attack.He said when he went to her house he was told that she had committed suicide. He said his sister was married to one Ghareeb Nawaz, a mason by profession, some16 years back and had flour children.Sartaj Ahmad recalled that Ghareeb Nawaz would often beat his wife. He said that a year ago, she had come to her parents’ house as she had been beaten by her husband.

He said his sister had expressed the fear that she might be killed by her in-laws. The police registered the case on the complaint of her brother and arrested her husband and father-in-law.