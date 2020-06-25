Apca stages rally against budget 2020-21

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: While taking to the streets, scores of clerks and low cadre employees of different departments staged demonstration on Tuesday, demanding raise in salaries and other allowances according to high inflation rate and price-hike in the country.

The demonstration was held under the banner of All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) to protest non-increase in the salaries and pensions in budget 2020-21.

The rally was addressed by APCA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Muhammad Sareer Khan, district APCA president for Dera Haji Fida Hussain Baloch, Zafar Khan of Higher Education Directorate, TMA Workers Federation’s Ghulam Baqir and others.

The speakers deplored that despite rising inflation rate, the budget makers ignored poor government servants and other walks of life.

They demanded the government to review the budget figures and immediately raise the salaries and pensions by 50 percent.

They warned that demonstrations all over the country would continue unless their demands were not met. Later, the participants of the rally dispersed peacefully later on.