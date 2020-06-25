ANP seeks probe into torture of youth by police

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Wednesday demanded judicial inquiry into the police torture on a young man in Tehkal village.

He said that the police tortured a youth at a police station and then filmed his video while he was stripped naked. The video is viral on social media.

The ANP leader said that his party would not accept any internal investigation and vowed to file a case for provision of justice through the ANP-affiliated lawyers Malgari Wakeelan.

He rejected suspension of four cops involved in the incident, saying that police would not take action against their brethren.

He said his party would not accept the police inquiry. He directed the office-bearers of Malgari Wakeelan to make arrangements for a legal fight to ensure justice to the victim.

He said if the youth’s action was illegal, the police could have dealt him through legal means instead of subjecting him to torture and humiliation.

He said that the police act was humiliation of humanity. He said that action for weeding out criminal mindset from police was needed to prevent such incidents in future.