Illegal housing society probe: NAB summons Kh Asif tomorrow

LAHORE: The NAB has summoned former defence minister Kh Asif in an investigation related to establishing a housing society on state land, selling plots in excess of the approved layout plan and land grabbing. It has been learnt that that NAB Lahore Office has asked the PML-N leader to appear before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the Bureau tomorrow (Friday) at 11am. According to call up notice, copy of which is available with The News, the NAB stated that the evidence collected so far reveals that Kh Asif prima facie established a housing project namely Kent View Housing Society in Sialkot which has been operating illegally. The Bureau has asked Kh Asif to explain what are the sources and total amount of funds invested in the project by him, by his wife and son and other partners.

The NAB in the call up notice directly alleged Kh Asif that he in collusion with management of the housing society illegally sold plots in excess of the approved layout plan of 137 kanals. The NAB further stated that Kh Asif in connivance with the Revenue authorities obtained relevant approvals despite the fact that Society had illegally occupied state land. It claimed that that former defence minister in collusion with management of the Society illegally occupied various pieces of the land owned by individuals who never sold their land to the Society.

The NAB has asked former minister to appear before the NAB with all relevant record and explain his position in this connection.

It is pertinent to mention that the NAB had also sent a questionnaire to Kh Asif’s wife Musarrat Asif in this regard. Moreover, Asad Asif son of the PML-N leader had appeared before the NAB investigators in this investigation in July 2019. The Bureau had also investigated former Sialkot mayor Ch Tauheed Akhtar in this matter. Moreover, the NAB Rawalpindi is also holding an inquiry against Kh Asif over the allegations of assets beyond means. He had appeared before the NAB in this inquiry in December last year.