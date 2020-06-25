21 more die of coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE: The death of another 21 COVID-19 patients raised death toll to 1,516 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 69,536 with the addition of 1,228 new infections in the province, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Wednesday. Meanwhile, Dr Musharraf Iqbal died at the Jinnah Hospital and Dr Bashir Chaudhry at the Services Hospital in Lahore.

Out of 1,228 new cases, 762 were reported from Lahore, 85 Attock, 80 Multan, 60 Gujrat, 41 Sargodha, 35 Faisalabad, 17 each Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan, 15 Mianwali, 14 Gujranwala, 12 Sialkot, 11 Bahawalnagar, 10 each Jhelum and Sheikhupura, seven each Nankana and Hafizabad, six each Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Vehari and Chiniot, five Kasur, four Sahiwal, three each Muzaffargarh, Lodhran and Bhakkar and one from Pakpattan.

According to spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 445,339 tests have been performed in the province. Out of these, he said, 69,536 have been tested positive for the virus. He said 19,935 patients have recovered and returned home.