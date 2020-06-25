PM’s policies resulted in inflation: Shahbaz

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has said the policies of PM Imran Khan have resulted in huge inflation. In his tweet on Wednesday, Shahbaz addressing the PM said: "You are only 'startled' by the emergence of facts when you lose touch with reality and live in a parallel world, unconcerned and indifferent. The economy does not collapse in a vacuum and prices do not skyrocket all of a sudden. Mr PM, your policies made it happen!”

Shahbaz tweeted the statement following a report of deteriorating economic growth in the country aired on electronic and social media.

Meanwhile, the PML-N president demanded relief for farmers and labourers in the budget. He said reduction in agricultural production has resulted in huge financial loss for farmers. The government should take solid steps for farmers and labourers who have been facing multiple issues. He said it is unfortunate that the government has not allocated even a single penny for farmers in the budget expenditures of Rs 7,500 billion. He questioned whether the budget was only for the rich under the conditions of the IMF.

Also he condoled the death of Dr Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh due to COVID-19. He said Sheikh Sahib was a big name in journalism, who influenced the life of hundreds of his students who are serving the country in different fields. May Allah rest his soul in peace!